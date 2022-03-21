Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 7,720 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

