Capital One Financial Weighs in on Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

