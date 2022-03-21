Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Carbon (CRBN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $102,067.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.86 or 0.07011359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,111.50 or 0.99882792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,664,738 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars.

