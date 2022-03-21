CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.72 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $154.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.