CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.74. CareDx shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 3,992 shares trading hands.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

