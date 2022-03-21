CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) Trading Up 30%

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 30% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc CarePayment Technologies, Inc was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

