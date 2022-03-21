CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 674,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

