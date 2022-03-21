CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $75,015.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

CARG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $43.23. 32,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,166.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CarGurus by 47.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

