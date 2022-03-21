Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,971 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 699.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $107.30 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

