Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,194 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

