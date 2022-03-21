Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

