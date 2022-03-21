Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,524 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

