Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 97,683 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.