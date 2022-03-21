Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Truist Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

CCL stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.