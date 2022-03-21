Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,089,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

