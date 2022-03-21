Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CPRX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

