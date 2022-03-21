Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Sells $8,878,320.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.69. 78,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,325. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

