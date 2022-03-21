Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.99. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

