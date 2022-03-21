Catherine Piche Sells 2,500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.