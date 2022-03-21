Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $116,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

