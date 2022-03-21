Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

MTTRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank downgraded Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy ( OTCMKTS:MTTRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.