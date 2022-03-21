Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

