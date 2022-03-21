Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.27. Celularity shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.