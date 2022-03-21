Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.27. Celularity shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

