Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Centerra Gold worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $591,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -7.39. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

