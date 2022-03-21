Centric Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $909,198.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $922,864.15 and $909,198.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.56 or 0.07090013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.67 or 1.00146960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.