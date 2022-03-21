Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 11.5% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.18. 22,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,909,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
