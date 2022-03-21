Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 11.5% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.18. 22,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,909,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

