Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 7,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 126,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,865,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

