Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cerner worth $45,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

