CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.49. 51,235,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

