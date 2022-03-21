CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

