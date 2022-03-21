CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

