Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $15.99 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

