ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $470.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $480.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,929 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

