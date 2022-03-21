ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $540,300.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Eric Sidle sold 1,237 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $22,340.22.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. 7,382,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

