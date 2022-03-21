ChatCoin Trading Up 1.5% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $779,324.48 and approximately $17,724.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,075.36 or 1.00270116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

