Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,101,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,974,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

