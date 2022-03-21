Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 115,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,542,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.50 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

