Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.94

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 18385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.
Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
