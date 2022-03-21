Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.94

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 18385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

