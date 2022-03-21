China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $30.66

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $29.37. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 6 shares.
ZNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
