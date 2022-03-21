China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $30.66

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $29.37. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 6 shares.

ZNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.