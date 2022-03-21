Christopher D. Brown Sells 19,900 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 410,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,272. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.52 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 1,721.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

