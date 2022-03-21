Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 16,512 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 653,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,718. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

