Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

