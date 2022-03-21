Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £494.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.62).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

