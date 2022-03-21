Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.