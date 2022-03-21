Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.4% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

