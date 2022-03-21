Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

