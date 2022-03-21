CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

