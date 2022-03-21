Clarus Securities Comments on HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

HLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$15.45 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.37 million and a PE ratio of -29.88.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

