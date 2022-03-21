Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 33,633 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.