Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Lowered to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s previous close.

YOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,265,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

